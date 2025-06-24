Cidara Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Cidara Therapeutics announced a public offering of 7.95 million shares at $44 each, aiming for $350 million proceeds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. announced a public offering of 7,954,546 shares of its common stock at a price of $44.00 per share, aiming to raise approximately $350 million before expenses. The shares will be sold entirely by Cidara, which has also given underwriters a 30-day option to buy an additional 1,193,181 shares. The offering is set to close on June 26, 2025, pending standard closing conditions, and is being managed by J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Guggenheim Securities, and Cantor Fitzgerald. This move comes as part of Cidara's strategy to develop drug-Fc conjugate therapeutics using its Cloudbreak® platform, with its lead candidate, CD388, designed for influenza prevention. Investors can access the relevant registration documents online through the SEC.

Potential Positives

Cidara Therapeutics successfully priced a public offering of 7,954,546 shares at $44.00 per share, which is expected to generate gross proceeds of $350.0 million before expenses.

The offering is backed by reputable financial institutions, including J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Guggenheim Securities, and Cantor, enhancing investor confidence.

Proceeds from the offering enable Cidara to further advance its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform and drug development efforts, particularly their lead candidate CD388 for influenza prevention.

The successful completion of the public offering signifies strong market interest in Cidara's innovative therapeutics and future growth potential.

Potential Negatives

The company is issuing a large number of shares (7,954,546), which may lead to dilution of existing shareholders' equity.

The offering price of $44.00 per share may indicate weaker demand or low confidence in the current stock price, potentially reflecting broader market challenges or company-specific issues.

Forward-looking statements highlight various risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the company's business, raising concerns about the sustainability of its financial health and operational performance.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Cidara's public offering?

Cidara Therapeutics is conducting a public offering to raise $350 million for its business operations and drug development efforts.

When will the offering close?

The public offering is expected to close on June 26, 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

What is the price per share in the offering?

The shares are being offered at a price of $44.00 per share to the public.

How many shares are being offered in total?

A total of 7,954,546 shares are being offered, with an additional option for underwriters to purchase 1,193,181 more shares.

Where can I find the prospectus for this offering?

The prospectus for the offering is available for free on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

$CDTX Insider Trading Activity

$CDTX insiders have traded $CDTX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRYSA MINEO has made 2 purchases buying 3,320 shares for an estimated $73,895 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LESLIE TARI (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold 1,773 shares for an estimated $38,939

SHANE WARD (COO & CLO) sold 1,664 shares for an estimated $36,542

$CDTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $CDTX stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CDTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CDTX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

$CDTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CDTX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CDTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Seamus Fernandez from Guggenheim set a target price of $50.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Roy Buchanan from JMP Securities set a target price of $46.0 on 03/12/2025

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cidara”) (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) therapeutics, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,954,546 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $44.00 per share. All of the shares are to be sold by Cidara.





The gross proceeds to Cidara from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $350.0 million. In addition, Cidara has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,193,181 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on June 26, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Guggenheim Securities and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.





The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 8, 2025, and declared effective by the SEC on May 15, 2025. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering were filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov.



prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com



; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by email at



prospectus@morganstanley.com



; Guggenheim Securities, LLC Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017 or by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at



GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com



; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. by mail at Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, New York 10022 or by email at



prospectus@cantor.com



.





About Cidara Therapeutics







Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel DFCs comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment. Cidara’s lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Cidara announced completion of enrollment of its Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial in December 2024. Additional DFCs have been developed for oncology and in July 2024 Cidara received investigational new drug application clearance for CBO421 which is intended to target CD73 in solid tumors. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this press release regarding Cidara’s expectations regarding the offering are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Cidara’s expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of the public offering. Forward-looking statements are based upon Cidara’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of closing conditions related to the public offering and risks and uncertainties associated with Cidara’s business and finances in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Cidara's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Cidara's other filings with the SEC, including those contained or incorporated by reference in the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Cidara undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.







