Cidara Therapeutics Announces Plans for $250 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

Cidara Therapeutics plans to offer $250 million in common stock, with J.P. Morgan and others as underwriters.

Quiver AI Summary

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. announced plans for an underwritten public offering of $250 million in common stock, with all shares being offered by the company. The offering is subject to market conditions and may include an additional 15% of shares for underwriters. This initiative follows a registration statement filed with the SEC in May 2025. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Guggenheim Securities, and Cantor Fitzgerald are managing the offering. Cidara is leveraging its Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate therapeutics, including its lead candidate, CD388, which targets influenza. The company emphasizes that there is no certainty regarding the offering's completion or terms and includes a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements related to this announcement.

Potential Positives

Cidara Therapeutics is planning to issue $250 million in common stock, which could significantly boost its capital for further development of its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform and drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) therapeutics.

The company has received Fast Track Designation from the FDA for its lead DFC candidate, CD388, indicating regulatory support and potential expedited development for its innovative antiviral treatment.

Completion of enrollment in the Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial for CD388 suggests progress and momentum in advancing clinical research.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a $250 million public offering may signal financial instability or a need for additional capital, which could raise concerns among investors about the company’s current financial health.

There is uncertainty regarding the completion and terms of the offering, indicating possible risks related to market conditions and the company's financial situation.

The reliance on forward-looking statements that may not materialize could undermine investor confidence due to perceived volatility and risk in the company's plans and projections.

FAQ

What is Cidara Therapeutics planning to do?

Cidara Therapeutics plans to commence an underwritten public offering of $250.0 million in common stock.

Who are the underwriters for the public offering?

The underwriters for the offering are J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Guggenheim Securities, and Cantor Fitzgerald.

What is the purpose of the proposed public offering?

The proposed public offering aims to raise funds that may be used for Cidara’s ongoing development of its DFC therapeutics.

Where can I find the preliminary prospectus for the offering?

The preliminary prospectus supplement will be available on the SEC's website and from the underwriters upon request.

What is the significance of CD388 for Cidara Therapeutics?

CD388 is Cidara’s lead DFC candidate, aimed at universal prevention of influenza with a single long-acting dose.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CDTX Insider Trading Activity

$CDTX insiders have traded $CDTX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRYSA MINEO has made 2 purchases buying 3,320 shares for an estimated $73,895 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LESLIE TARI (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold 1,773 shares for an estimated $38,939

SHANE WARD (COO & CLO) sold 1,664 shares for an estimated $36,542

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CDTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $CDTX stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CDTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CDTX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CDTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CDTX forecast page.

$CDTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CDTX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CDTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Seamus Fernandez from Guggenheim set a target price of $50.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Roy Buchanan from JMP Securities set a target price of $46.0 on 03/12/2025

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cidara”) (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) therapeutics, today announced its plans to commence an underwritten public offering, subject to market and other conditions, to issue and sell $250.0 million of shares of its common stock. All of the shares are being offered by Cidara. In connection with the proposed offering, Cidara expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock sold in the public offering. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.





J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Guggenheim Securities and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.





The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 8, 2025, and declared effective by the SEC on May 15, 2025. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC’s website located at





http://www.sec.gov





. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at





prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com





; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by email at





prospectus@morganstanley.com





; Guggenheim Securities, LLC Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017 or by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at





GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com





; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. by mail at Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, New York 10022 or by email at





prospectus@cantor.com





.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Cidara Therapeutics







Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel DFCs comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment. Cidara’s lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Cidara announced completion of enrollment of its Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial in December 2024. Additional DFCs have been developed for oncology and in July 2024 Cidara received investigational new drug application clearance for CBO421 which is intended to target CD73 in solid tumors. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this press release regarding Cidara’s expectations regarding the offering are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Cidara’s expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of the proposed offering and with respect to granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares. Forward-looking statements are based upon Cidara’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of closing conditions related to the proposed public offering and risks and uncertainties associated with Cidara’s business and finances in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Cidara’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Cidara’s other filings with the SEC, including those contained or incorporated by reference in the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering to be filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Cidara undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.







Investor Contact:







Brian Ritchie





LifeSci Advisors





(212) 915-2578





britchie@lifesciadvisors.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.