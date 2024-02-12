Cidara Receives Milestone Payment From Mundipharma On European Approval Of REZZAYO

(RTTNews) - Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX) announced receipt of an $11.14 million milestone payment from Mundipharma following the European approval of REZZAYO, a once-weekly echinocandin antifungal approved for the treatment of invasive candidiasis in adults.

Jeffrey Stein, president and chief executive officer of Cidara, said: "With the payment we've received from this milestone, we remain committed to advancing our Cloudbreak platform to develop targeted immunotherapies for cancer patients."

Cidara received FDA approval for REZZAYO, which it has licensed to multiple partners to commercialize in the U.S. and ex-U.S.

