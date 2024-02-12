News & Insights

Markets
CDTX

Cidara Receives Milestone Payment From Mundipharma On European Approval Of REZZAYO

February 12, 2024 — 08:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX) announced receipt of an $11.14 million milestone payment from Mundipharma following the European approval of REZZAYO, a once-weekly echinocandin antifungal approved for the treatment of invasive candidiasis in adults.

Jeffrey Stein, president and chief executive officer of Cidara, said: "With the payment we've received from this milestone, we remain committed to advancing our Cloudbreak platform to develop targeted immunotherapies for cancer patients."

Cidara received FDA approval for REZZAYO, which it has licensed to multiple partners to commercialize in the U.S. and ex-U.S.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.