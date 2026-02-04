CICT Mobile Communication Technology Co. (SHSE:688387) Price Target Increased by 94.20% to 15.53

The average one-year price target for CICT Mobile Communication Technology Co. (SHSE:688387) has been revised to CN¥15.53 / share. This is an increase of 94.20% from the prior estimate of CN¥8.00 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥7.92 to a high of CN¥23.74 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.84% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥16.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in CICT Mobile Communication Technology Co.. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 688387 is 0.00%, an increase of 8.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 7,124K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,109K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,239K shares , representing an increase of 60.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 688387 by 140.46% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,991K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares , representing an increase of 49.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 688387 by 99.20% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 903K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares , representing an increase of 70.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 688387 by 233.46% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 121K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

