CICC Upgrades Monster Beverage (MNST)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, CICC upgraded their outlook for Monster Beverage (NasdaqGS:MNST) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.06% Downside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Monster Beverage is $60.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.06% from its latest reported closing price of $61.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Monster Beverage is 8,483MM, an increase of 13.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,775 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monster Beverage. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNST is 0.23%, an increase of 101.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 780,953K shares. The put/call ratio of MNST is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 40,332K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,071K shares , representing a decrease of 21.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 34.93% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 26,414K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,143K shares , representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 48.42% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 22,390K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,559K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 63.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,369K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,769K shares , representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 19,727K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,023K shares , representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Monster Beverage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® energy drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Monster MAXX® maximum strength energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Espresso Monster® non-carbonated espresso + energy drinks, Monster Rehab® non-carbonated tea + energy drinks, Muscle Monster® non-carbonated energy shakes, Monster Hydro® non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster HydroSport Super Fuel® non-carbonated advanced hydration + energy drinks, Monster Dragon Tea® non-carbonated energy teas, Reign Total Body Fuel® high performance energy drinks, Reign Inferno® thermogenic fuel high performance energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, BPM® energy drinks, Gladiator® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks.

