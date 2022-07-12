CICC investment banking head to take helm at smaller broker Galaxy -sources

HONG KONG, July 12 (Reuters) - China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) 3908.HK investment banking head, Wang Sheng, is set to leave the bank to become the chief executive of smaller peer China Galaxy Securities, said six people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Wang, who's has spent his whole career at CICC, would be named the de-facto No.2 executive of Galaxy 601881.SS in the coming days, said two of the people.

Galaxy was ranked 6th by brokerage sales among local securities houses last year with CICC at No. 9, according to official data. Galaxy's investment banking revenue, however, only ranked 30th last year while CICC took the third place on the ranking.

CICC declined to comment. Galaxy and Wang did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Selena Li and Julie Zhu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Kim Coghill)

