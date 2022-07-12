CICC investment banking head to take helm at broker Galaxy -sources

Adds details

HONG KONG, July 12 (Reuters) - China International Capital Corp (CICC) Ltd's 3908.HK investment banking head, Wang Sheng, is set to leave the bank to take over as the chief executive of smaller peer China Galaxy Securities, six people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Wang, who has spent his whole career at CICC, would be named the de-facto No. 2 executive of Galaxy 601881.SS in the coming days, said two of the people.

The move comes as China Investment Corporation (CIC) — Galaxy and CICC's biggest shareholder and parent — seeks to bolster Galaxy's investment banking business, which has for years focused on the brokerage segment and lagged domestic peers in the primary market, said two of the people.

While Galaxy was ranked sixth by brokerage sales among local securities houses last year, CICC was No. 9, according to official data. Galaxy's investment banking revenue, however, only ranked 30th last year while CICC was third on the ranking.

An internal memo issued by CIC and seen by Reuters said the parent planned to appoint Wang to a top job at a directly-run subsidiary, but did not name the firm. The proposed appointment was open to internal review between July 2 and July 8.

CICC declined to comment. Galaxy, CIC, and Wang did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Selena Li and Julie Zhu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee, Kim Coghill and Uttaresh.V)

