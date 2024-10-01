CICC Initiates Coverage of ZKH Group Limited - Depositary Receipt () (ZKH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, CICC initiated coverage of ZKH Group Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:ZKH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.30% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for ZKH Group Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $4.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 31.30% from its latest reported closing price of $3.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ZKH Group Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 10,840MM, an increase of 22.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZKH Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 87.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZKH is 0.02%, an increase of 540.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 177.37% to 33,291K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Genesis Fortune holds 11,339K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 10,619K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares , representing an increase of 93.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZKH by 274.49% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 8,195K shares.

FIL holds 2,037K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 53K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.