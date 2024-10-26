CICC Initiates Coverage of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () (ZK) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2024, CICC initiated coverage of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:ZK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.27% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $32.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 13.27% from its latest reported closing price of $28.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 30,355MM, a decrease of 53.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -11.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 1,180.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZK is 0.06%, an increase of 85.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15,598.49% to 5,834K shares. The put/call ratio of ZK is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Hong Kong holds 1,658K shares.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,082K shares.

Millennium Management holds 928K shares.

Citadel Advisors holds 483K shares.

Prudential holds 223K shares.

