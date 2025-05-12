CICC Initiates Coverage of Vale S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (VALE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, CICC initiated coverage of Vale S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:VALE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.65% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vale S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is $13.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.94 to a high of $20.74. The average price target represents an increase of 45.65% from its latest reported closing price of $9.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vale S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 44,955MM, a decrease of 78.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vale S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VALE is 0.42%, an increase of 0.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.08% to 854,161K shares. The put/call ratio of VALE is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 33,995K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,220K shares , representing an increase of 16.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 30,681K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,598K shares , representing an increase of 10.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 33.50% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 29,733K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,196K shares , representing an increase of 8.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 28.81% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 22,755K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,818K shares , representing an increase of 21.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 19.92% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 21,190K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,209K shares , representing an increase of 70.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 26.59% over the last quarter.

Vale Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vale S.A., formerly Companhia Vale do Rio Doce is a Brazilian multinational corporation engaged in metals and mining and one of the largest logistics operators in Brazil. Vale is the largest producer of iron ore and nickel in the world.

