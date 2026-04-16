Stocks
PFE

CICC Initiates Coverage of Pfizer (PFE) with Outperform Recommendation

April 16, 2026 — 08:05 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, CICC initiated coverage of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.86% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Pfizer is $29.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $39.42. The average price target represents an increase of 7.86% from its latest reported closing price of $27.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pfizer is 66,533MM, an increase of 6.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,965 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pfizer. This is an decrease of 860 owner(s) or 22.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFE is 0.26%, an increase of 28.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.67% to 3,727,865K shares. PFE / Pfizer Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of PFE is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 130,192K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129,007K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 49.12% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 73,534K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Northern Trust holds 63,251K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,020K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 80.16% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 55,873K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,589K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 1.31% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 54,509K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Pfizer Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Pfizer Inc.-> See our take on Pfizer Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.