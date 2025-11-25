CICC Initiates Coverage of Hesai Group - Depositary Receipt (HSAI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, CICC initiated coverage of Hesai Group - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:HSAI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.95% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hesai Group - Depositary Receipt is $30.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.49 to a high of $40.00. The average price target represents an increase of 67.95% from its latest reported closing price of $18.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hesai Group - Depositary Receipt is 4,683MM, an increase of 70.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hesai Group - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 27.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSAI is 0.19%, an increase of 36.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.27% to 48,094K shares. The put/call ratio of HSAI is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allianz Asset Management holds 2,595K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,010K shares , representing an increase of 22.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSAI by 41.41% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 2,514K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares , representing an increase of 86.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSAI by 579.28% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,369K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,038K shares , representing an increase of 13.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSAI by 13.12% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,357K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,918K shares , representing a decrease of 23.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSAI by 47.85% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,986K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares , representing an increase of 12.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSAI by 69.12% over the last quarter.

