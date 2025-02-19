CICC Initiates Coverage of GE Vernova (GEV) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2025, CICC initiated coverage of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.03% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for GE Vernova is $440.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $277.75 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.03% from its latest reported closing price of $373.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GE Vernova is 36,965MM, an increase of 5.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,713 funds or institutions reporting positions in GE Vernova. This is an increase of 322 owner(s) or 13.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEV is 0.35%, an increase of 11.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.70% to 245,962K shares. The put/call ratio of GEV is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 14,854K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,860K shares , representing an increase of 20.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEV by 58.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,718K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,666K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEV by 40.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,197K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,035K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEV by 39.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,790K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,594K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEV by 32.67% over the last quarter.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 5,543K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,438K shares , representing a decrease of 16.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEV by 39.60% over the last quarter.

