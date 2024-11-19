CICC Initiates Coverage of CrowdStrike Holdings (LSE:0A3N) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, CICC initiated coverage of CrowdStrike Holdings (LSE:0A3N) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.68% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for CrowdStrike Holdings is 333.42 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 187.65 GBX to a high of 569.41 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.68% from its latest reported closing price of 342.61 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for CrowdStrike Holdings is 3,921MM, an increase of 11.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,567 funds or institutions reporting positions in CrowdStrike Holdings. This is an increase of 125 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A3N is 0.42%, an increase of 20.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 190,781K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 18,106K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,287K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,156K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 18.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,923K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company.

Jennison Associates holds 5,069K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,056K shares , representing an increase of 19.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 52.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,893K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,795K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 63.93% over the last quarter.

