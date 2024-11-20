CICC Initiates Coverage of CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, CICC initiated coverage of CrowdStrike Holdings (NasdaqGS:CRWD) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.03% Downside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for CrowdStrike Holdings is $332.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $567.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.03% from its latest reported closing price of $353.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CrowdStrike Holdings is 3,916MM, an increase of 11.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,568 funds or institutions reporting positions in CrowdStrike Holdings. This is an increase of 125 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWD is 0.42%, an increase of 20.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 190,325K shares. The put/call ratio of CRWD is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 18,106K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,287K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,156K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 18.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,923K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company.

Jennison Associates holds 5,069K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,056K shares , representing an increase of 19.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 52.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,893K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,795K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 63.93% over the last quarter.

Crowdstrike Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

