CICC Downgrades PepsiCo (SNSE:PEP)

Fintel reports that on February 7, 2025, CICC downgraded their outlook for PepsiCo (SNSE:PEP) from Outperform to Market Perform.

There are 4,598 funds or institutions reporting positions in PepsiCo. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEP is 0.54%, an increase of 8.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 1,145,939K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,556K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,430K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEP by 2.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,974K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,285K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEP by 3.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 30,497K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,954K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEP by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 27,037K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,092K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEP by 75.72% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 26,676K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,479K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEP by 1.61% over the last quarter.

