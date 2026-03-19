Cibus Q4 Net Loss Widens; Expects To Expand Rice Program Across The US, LATAM, And India In 2026

(RTTNews) - Cibus, Inc. (CBUS), an agricultural technology company that develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and provided commercial milestone targets ahead.

Net loss for the fourth quarter widened to $31.9 million from $25.8 million in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents were reported at $9.9 million as of December 31, 2025, and the firm expects it to fund planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into late third quarter of 2026.

In addition, the firm targets an annual net cash usage of approximately $30 million or less in 2026.

Cibus develops gene edited sustainable crops that need fewer chemicals and less effort to grow, and its current crops include Rice, Canola, Soybean and Wheat with herbicide tolerance and disease resistance. Also, the firm solidified rice as the priority pipeline program in 2025.

In October 2025, Cibus engaged AgVaya to develop a comprehensive strategy supporting entry into India, the world's second-largest rice producer and largest exporter with approximately 125 million acres under cultivation.

Commercial Milestones Ahead

Looking ahead, Cibus expects to,

-Expand new customer relationships with rice seed companies across the US, LATAM, and India during the course of 2026.

-Advance and bolster discussions with more companies in Brazil and Argentina.

-Explore new opportunities in the large Indian rice market.

-Develop full commercial agreements for two existing Latin American rice seed partners.

-Additional scale-up orders of the initial bio-fragrances in the second half of 2026.

Also, the firm noted that it is on track for targeted 2027 and 2028 launches in LATAM and the USA, respectively, where the company sees 5-7 million peak addressable acres and an opportunity for over $200 million in annual addressable royalties.

Cibus owns a proprietary, crop-specific application, Cibus Trait Machine, based on its patented Rapid Trait Development System (RTDS), which the firm believes represents a technological breakthrough in plant breeding.

The proprietary technologies in RTDS integrate crop-specific cell biology platforms with a suite of gene-editing tools to enable an end-to-end precision-breeding system for crops.

And each Trait Machine process requires a crop-specific cell biology platform that enables Cibus to edit a single cell from a customer's potent germplasm and grow that edited cell into a plant with the Cibus edits.

CBUS has traded between $1.09 and $4.19 in the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $2.77, down 24.73%.

In the overnight market, CBUS is up 4.69% at $2.90.

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