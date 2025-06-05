Markets
CBUS

Cibus Prices $27.5 Mln Public Offering To Advance Gene-Edited Rice Traits

June 05, 2025 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cibus, Inc. (CBUS), a leading player in agricultural biotechnology, announced the pricing of its public offering of 15,714,285 shares of Class A Common Stock at $1.75 per share.

The offering includes shares purchased by institutional and strategic investors, as well as 5,714,286 shares acquired by the Chairman of the Board.

All shares are being sold directly by Cibus, and the offering is expected to generate gross proceeds of approximately $27.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and related expenses. The closing is anticipated around June 6, 2025, pending standard closing conditions.

Proceeds from the offering will support the continued development of Cibus' weed management productivity traits in rice, alongside general corporate purposes and working capital needs as the company seeks long-term financing.

CBUS is currently trading at $1.6194 or 31.3814% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CBUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.