Cibus Prices $27.5 Mln Public Offering To Advance Gene-Edited Rice Traits

(RTTNews) - Cibus, Inc. (CBUS), a leading player in agricultural biotechnology, announced the pricing of its public offering of 15,714,285 shares of Class A Common Stock at $1.75 per share.

The offering includes shares purchased by institutional and strategic investors, as well as 5,714,286 shares acquired by the Chairman of the Board.

All shares are being sold directly by Cibus, and the offering is expected to generate gross proceeds of approximately $27.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and related expenses. The closing is anticipated around June 6, 2025, pending standard closing conditions.

Proceeds from the offering will support the continued development of Cibus' weed management productivity traits in rice, alongside general corporate purposes and working capital needs as the company seeks long-term financing.

CBUS is currently trading at $1.6194 or 31.3814% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

