Cibus Names President And COO Peter Beetham Interim CEO As Rory Riggs Resigns

(RTTNews) - Agricultural technology company Cibus, Inc. (CBUS) announced Friday key leadership changes pursuant to the Company's succession planning strategy. The Board has accepted Rory Riggs' resignation as the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Peter Beetham, the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer, also will serve as the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer. Beetham is a co-founder of Cibus Global with Riggs and with Greg Gocal, who will remain the Company's Chief Scientific Officer.

Riggs will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors and Beetham also will continue as a director.

The Board of Directors intends to initiate a search for the Company's next CEO and will consider external and internal candidates.

