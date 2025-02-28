News & Insights

Cibus Names President And COO Peter Beetham Interim CEO As Rory Riggs Resigns

February 28, 2025 — 08:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Agricultural technology company Cibus, Inc. (CBUS) announced Friday key leadership changes pursuant to the Company's succession planning strategy. The Board has accepted Rory Riggs' resignation as the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Peter Beetham, the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer, also will serve as the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer. Beetham is a co-founder of Cibus Global with Riggs and with Greg Gocal, who will remain the Company's Chief Scientific Officer.

Riggs will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors and Beetham also will continue as a director.

The Board of Directors intends to initiate a search for the Company's next CEO and will consider external and internal candidates.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
