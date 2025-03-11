Cibus, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on March 20, 2025

Cibus, Inc. will report Q4 2024 financial results on March 20, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Cibus, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology company specializing in gene editing technologies, announced that it will report its fourth quarter financial results for 2024 on March 20, 2025, with a conference call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss these results and other updates. Interested parties can participate via provided dial-in details or access a live audio webcast on the company's investor website. A replay will also be available after the call. Cibus focuses on developing and licensing agricultural traits for major crops, addressing productivity and sustainability issues for farmers. The company has a pipeline of five key traits aimed at improving weed management and disease resistance.

Cibus will report its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, indicating a commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The company is recognized as a leader in gene edited productivity traits, positioning itself as an essential player in addressing significant agricultural challenges.

Cibus' proprietary gene editing technology is expected to significantly reduce the time and cost associated with developing new plant traits, which could enhance its competitive advantage in the market.

The company has a strong pipeline of productivity traits, specifically targeting critical areas such as weed management and disease resistance, highlighting its focus on innovation and sustainability in agriculture.

When will Cibus announce its fourth quarter 2024 financial results?

Cibus will announce its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

What time is the Cibus conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on March 20, 2025.

How can I join the Cibus conference call?

You can join by calling +1-877-300-8521 (U.S.) or +1-412-317-6026 (International).

Will there be a replay of the Cibus conference call available?

Yes, a dial-in replay will be available through April 3, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Cibus' business?

More information about Cibus can be found on their website in the Investor section.

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS), a leading agricultural biotechnology company that uses proprietary gene editing technologies to develop plant traits (or specific genetic characteristics) in seeds, today announced that the company will report fourth quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Cibus’ management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on that day to discuss the financial results and other company updates.





Title: Cibus, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call





Event Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025





Time: 4:30 p.m. ET





Participant Numbers: +1-877-300-8521 (U.S.), +1-412-317-6026 (International)





Event Link:



https://investor.cibus.com/events







For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available through Thursday, April 3, 2025 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S.), +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay passcode: 10196898.





A live audio webcast of the call, along with accompanying slides, will be available under "News & Events” in the Investor section of the Company's website, investor.cibus.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days after the event.







About Cibus







Cibus is a leader in gene edited productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses gene editing to develop and license traits to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales. Cibus' long-term focus is productivity traits for farmers for the major global row crops with large acreage such as canola, corn, rice, soybean, and wheat. Cibus is a technology leader in high-throughput gene editing technology that is expected to enable it to develop and commercialize plant traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding. Cibus has developed a current pipeline of five productivity traits including important traits for weed management in Rice, Pod Shatter Reduction, and



Sclerotinia



(disease) resistance, which are its near-term focus.







Cibus Contacts:









Investor Relations







Karen Troeber





ktroeber@cibus.com









858-450-2636





Jeff Sonnek – ICR





jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com







Media Relations







Colin Sanford





colin@bioscribe.com





203-918-4347



