Cibus, Inc. to Present Advances in Gene-Editing Technology at AGP Annual Virtual Healthcare Company Showcase

Cibus announces Peter Beetham will present on gene-editing advancements and commercialization strategies at AGP's Annual Virtual Showcase.

Cibus, Inc., a leading agricultural biotechnology firm, announced that Co-Founder and Interim CEO Peter Beetham will present at the AGP Annual Virtual Healthcare Company Showcase on May 21, 2025. He will discuss the advancements in the company's gene-editing technology platform, recent regulatory changes, and its commercialization strategy for productivity traits aimed at enhancing agricultural sustainability. Cibus focuses on developing and licensing gene-edited traits for major row crops, addressing significant challenges like pests and diseases that cost the global economy around $300 billion annually. The company's current pipeline includes five productivity traits that tackle weed management in rice, reduce pod shattering, and enhance disease resistance.

Potential Positives

Peter Beetham, Co-Founder and Interim CEO, will present at a prominent industry event, enhancing visibility and credibility for Cibus.

Discussion of advancements in gene-editing technology and recent regulatory developments indicates ongoing innovation and potential for market growth.

Cibus has established a strategic focus on productivity traits that address significant agricultural challenges, positioning the company for future expansion in key crop markets.

The company's ability to develop plant traits faster and at a lower cost than conventional breeding may provide a competitive edge in the agricultural biotechnology sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide specific details about the performance or success of the gene-editing technology, which may raise concerns regarding the effectiveness of their advancements.

There is no mention of any partnerships or collaborations with established seed companies, which could limit the company's market penetration and growth potential.

The focus on licensing traits rather than selling seeds directly might create dependency on seed companies for revenue generation, restricting Cibus’s control over its business model.

FAQ

What is the focus of Cibus, Inc.?

Cibus focuses on developing gene-edited productivity traits to solve sustainability challenges for farmers globally.

Who will present at the AGP Annual Virtual Healthcare Company Showcase?

Co-Founder and Interim CEO Peter Beetham will host the presentation at the AGP Annual Virtual Healthcare Company Showcase.

When is Cibus' presentation scheduled?

The presentation is scheduled for May 21, 2025, at 4:40 p.m. ET.

What technology does Cibus utilize for plant trait development?

Cibus uses proprietary gene editing technologies to develop and license traits to seed companies.

How does Cibus contribute to agricultural sustainability?

Cibus aims to improve productivity traits in major crops, addressing challenges like diseases and pests that cost the global economy billions.

$CBUS Insider Trading Activity

$CBUS insiders have traded $CBUS stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERHARD PRANTE has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 70,150 shares for an estimated $220,708.

$CBUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $CBUS stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS) (the "Company"),



a leading agricultural biotechnology company that uses proprietary gene editing technologies to develop plant traits (or specific genetic characteristics) in seeds, today announced that Peter Beetham, Co-Founder, President, and Interim Chief Executive Officer, will host a presentation at the AGP Annual Virtual Healthcare Company Showcase.





During the presentation, Dr. Beetham will discuss the Company's progress in advancing its gene-editing technology platform, recent regulatory developments supporting agricultural innovation, and Cibus' commercialization strategy for its productivity trait pipeline.







Presentation Details







Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025





Time: 4:40 p.m. ET (1:40 p.m. PT)





Webcast link:



https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jB1HgKLvQFmUfC6VBT11mw









About Cibus







Cibus is a leader in gene edited productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses gene editing to develop and license traits to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales. Cibus' long-term focus is productivity traits for farmers for the major global row crops with large acreage such as canola, corn, rice, soybean, and wheat. Cibus is a technology leader in high-throughput gene editing technology that is expected to enable it to develop and commercialize plant traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding. Cibus has developed a current pipeline of five productivity traits including important traits for weed management in Rice, Pod Shatter Reduction, and



Sclerotinia



(disease) resistance, which are its near-term focus.







CIBUS CONTACTS:









INVESTOR RELATIONS







Karen Troeber





ktroeber@cibus.com





858-450-2636





Jeff Sonnek – ICR





jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com











MEDIA RELATIONS







Colin Sanford





colin@bioscribe.com





203-918-4347



