Cibus, Inc. Co-Founder Participates in BofA Securities 2025 AgTech Virtual Conference to Discuss Gene Editing Innovations and Pipeline Progression

Cibus, Inc. discussed its gene editing innovations at the BofA Securities AgTech Virtual Conference, highlighting productivity traits and regulatory progress.

Quiver AI Summary

Cibus, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology firm specializing in gene editing technologies to develop specific plant traits, participated in the BofA Securities 2025 AgTech Virtual Conference, where Co-Founder and Interim CEO Peter Beetham discussed the company's innovative gene editing platform and progress towards commercializing productivity traits. The conversation highlighted recent regulatory developments that support agricultural innovation. Cibus focuses on creating productivity traits to address significant challenges faced by farmers, such as diseases and pests, costing the global economy about $300 billion annually. Instead of producing seeds, Cibus licenses its gene-edited traits to seed companies for royalties, with a pipeline that includes traits for weed management and disease resistance in major crops like rice and canola.

Potential Positives

Participation in the BofA Securities 2025 AgTech Virtual Conference showcases Cibus' leadership in agricultural biotechnology and its commitment to engaging with investors and industry experts.

Discussion of advancements in the company's gene editing platform and pipeline progression indicates a strong focus on innovation and preparedness for upcoming commercial milestones.

Highlighting the significant economic impact of agricultural challenges, such as diseases and pests, positions Cibus' solutions as vital for improving global agricultural productivity and sustainability.

The description of Cibus' technology as capable of developing traits faster and more cost-effectively than conventional breeding emphasizes its competitive edge in the agricultural market.

Potential Negatives

Despite highlighting advancements in regulatory developments, the press release does not disclose any concrete commercial milestones or specific timelines for bringing its productivity traits to market, which can raise concerns about the company's ability to deliver on its promises.

The mention of significant global economic losses due to diseases and pests could be interpreted as an indication of the urgency and severity of the challenges faced by the agricultural sector, implying that the company's solutions may not yet be sufficiently addressing these pressing issues.

The statement that Cibus is not a seed company may create uncertainty among potential investors and partners regarding its role in the market, potentially limiting its influence and revenue opportunities compared to traditional seed companies.

FAQ

What is Cibus, Inc. known for?

Cibus, Inc. is known for its proprietary gene editing technologies that develop plant traits in seeds, addressing agricultural productivity challenges.

Who participated in the BofA Securities 2025 AgTech Virtual Conference?

Peter Beetham, Co-Founder, President, and Interim CEO of Cibus, participated in the BofA Securities 2025 AgTech Virtual Conference.

How does Cibus support agricultural innovation?

Cibus supports agricultural innovation through advancements in its gene editing platform and responses to recent regulatory developments.

Where can I watch the BofA Securities conference replay?

The webcast of the BofA Securities conference is available for replay on Cibus' investor relations website.

What are the key focus traits in Cibus' pipeline?

Cibus' current pipeline focuses on productivity traits for weed management, pod shatter reduction, and disease resistance in crops like rice.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CBUS Insider Trading Activity

$CBUS insiders have traded $CBUS stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERHARD PRANTE has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 63,250 shares for an estimated $191,394.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CBUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $CBUS stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS) (the "Company"),



a leading agricultural biotechnology company that uses proprietary gene editing technologies to develop plant traits (or specific genetic characteristics) in seeds, today announced that Peter Beetham, Co-Founder, President and Interim Chief Executive Officer, participated in the BofA Securities 2025 AgTech Virtual Conference this week.





During the fireside chat, hosted by BofA research analyst Stephen Byrne, management discussed the Company's differentiated gene editing platform, the progression of its productivity trait pipeline towards commercial milestones and how the advancements in recent regulatory developments are supporting agricultural innovation in global markets.





The webcast is now available for replay in the events section of the Company's investor relations website at



https://investor.cibus.com/events



.







About Cibus







Cibus is a leader in gene edited productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses gene editing to develop and license traits to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales. Cibus' long-term focus is productivity traits for farmers for the major global row crops with large acreage such as canola, corn, rice, soybean, and wheat. Cibus is a technology leader in high-throughput gene editing technology that is expected to enable it to develop and commercialize plant traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding. Cibus has developed a current pipeline of five productivity traits including important traits for weed management in Rice, Pod Shatter Reduction, and



Sclerotinia



(disease) resistance, which are its near-term focus.







CIBUS CONTACTS:









INVESTOR RELATIONS







Karen Troeber





ktroeber@cibus.com





858-450-2636





Jeff Sonnek – ICR





jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com











MEDIA RELATIONS







Colin Sanford





colin@bioscribe.com





203-918-4347



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.