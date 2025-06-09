Cibus, Inc. Closes $27.5 Million Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Cibus, Inc. closed a public offering, raising $27.5 million to fund agricultural gene editing developments and general operations.

Quiver AI Summary

Cibus, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology company specializing in gene editing technologies for plant traits, has completed its public offering of 15,714,285 shares of Class A Common Stock at a price of $1.75 per share, raising gross proceeds of $27.5 million. The offering included participation from institutional and strategic investors, as well as the Chairman of Cibus’ board. The company plans to use the funds to further develop weed management traits in rice and for general corporate needs as it seeks longer-term financing. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole placement agent for this offering, which was conducted under an effective shelf registration statement with the SEC.

Potential Positives

Cibus successfully closed a public offering of 15,714,285 shares of Class A Common Stock, raising gross proceeds of $27.5 million, which will enhance its financial resources.

The funds from the offering will be used to support further development of the company's weed management productivity traits in Rice, indicating a commitment to innovation and growth in agricultural biotechnology.

This transaction included participation from institutional and strategic investors, as well as the Chairman of the board, underscoring confidence from key stakeholders in the company's vision and direction.

Potential Negatives

The share price of $1.75 is lower than many investors might expect for newly offered shares, indicating potential weaknesses in market perception or company valuation.

The announcement that the company intends to pursue longer-term financing may signal underlying cash flow issues or a lack of sufficient capital for immediate operational needs.

FAQ

What recent financial milestone has Cibus achieved?

Cibus has closed a public offering of 15,714,285 shares of Class A Common Stock, raising $27.5 million.

How will Cibus use the proceeds from the stock offering?

The proceeds will fund the development of weed management traits in Rice and for general corporate purposes.

Who acted as the placement agent for the public offering?

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners was the sole placement agent for Cibus' public offering.

Is Cibus a seed company?

No, Cibus is a technology company focused on developing gene editing traits for crops, not a seed company.

Where can I find more information about the stock offering?

Details about the offering can be found in the final prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on their website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CBUS Insider Trading Activity

$CBUS insiders have traded $CBUS stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERHARD PRANTE has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 52,900 shares for an estimated $146,452.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CBUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $CBUS stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS) (the “Company” or “Cibus”), a leading agricultural biotechnology company that uses proprietary gene editing technologies to develop plant traits (or specific genetic characteristics) in seeds, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 15,714,285 shares of its Class A Common Stock, at a purchase price of $1.75 per share, including to institutional and strategic investors, as well as the Chairman of Cibus’ board of directors (5,714,286 shares).





All of the shares of Class A Common Stock in the offering were sold by Cibus. The gross proceeds of the offering were $27.5 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund further development of the Company’s weed management productivity traits in Rice and for working capital and general corporate purposes, as it pursues longer-term financing.





A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.





This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, as amended (File No. 333-273062), including base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and declared effective on October 27, 2023. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, when available, may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at



prospectus@allianceg.com



.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities being offered, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Cibus







Cibus is a leader in gene edited productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus’ long-term focus is productivity traits for major, large-acreage row crops. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses proprietary high-throughput gene editing technology to develop crop traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding and to license them to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continue,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected use of the proceeds from the offering. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by Cibus’ management, which are based only on information currently available to it when, and speak only as of the date, such statement is made. Cibus does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law.







CIBUS CONTACTS:









INVESTOR RELATIONS







Karen Troeber





ktroeber@cibus.com





858-450-2636





Jeff Sonnek – ICR





jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com







MEDIA RELATIONS







Colin Sanford





colin@bioscribe.com





203-918-4347



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.