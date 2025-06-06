Cibus, Inc. Announces USDA Designation of New Herbicide Tolerance Trait in Canola as "Not Regulated"

Cibus announces USDA designation of its HT2 trait in canola as "not regulated," enhancing herbicide tolerance and weed management.

Cibus, Inc., an agricultural technology company, announced that its new herbicide tolerance trait (HT2) for canola has been classified as "not regulated" by the USDA-APHIS, allowing for its development and use in the market. Dr. Peter Beetham, Interim CEO, emphasized that HT2 represents a significant advancement in herbicide tolerance, aimed at enhancing weed management for growers facing challenges from herbicide-resistant weeds. This regulatory approval marks the seventeenth trait from Cibus deemed not regulated, reflecting the company's ongoing success in both domestic and international markets. Cibus focuses on gene editing technology to develop crop traits that improve agricultural sustainability and productivity, while it does not engage in seed production itself. The company values partnerships with seed firms to license these traits under favorable terms.

Potential Positives

Cibus' HT2 herbicide tolerance trait in Canola has been designated as "not regulated" by USDA-APHIS, facilitating its commercial development.

The approval adds to Cibus' portfolio, bringing the total number of traits designated as not regulated to seventeen, showcasing the company's regulatory success.

HT2 aims to provide improved weed management solutions for Canola and Soybean crops, addressing critical challenges in agriculture productivity.

Cibus focuses on addressing significant agricultural sustainability challenges, potentially increasing their market relevance and partnership opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains extensive forward-looking statements, highlighting significant uncertainties and risks associated with Cibus' future operations, which may create skepticism among investors regarding the company's stability and financial health.

Cibus indicates a need for additional near-term funding to finance its activities, raising concerns about its financial viability and ability to sustain operations without outside capital.

There are risks associated with challenges to Cibus' intellectual property protection, which could undermine the company's competitive advantages and revenue potential.

FAQ

What is the HT2 trait developed by Cibus?

The HT2 trait is an advanced herbicide tolerance trait in canola aimed at improving weed management for growers.

What recent regulatory decision did HT2 receive?

The USDA-APHIS designated the HT2 trait as "not regulated," allowing for its development and commercialization.

How many traits has Cibus had designated as not regulated?

Cibus now has a total of seventeen traits designated as not regulated by USDA-APHIS.

What technology does Cibus use to develop its traits?

Cibus employs its proprietary Rapid Trait Development System™ (RTDS®) for efficient gene editing and trait development.

How does Cibus support agricultural sustainability?

Cibus' traits enhance agricultural productivity, helping farmers improve profitability and manage weed resistance effectively.

$CBUS Insider Trading Activity

$CBUS insiders have traded $CBUS stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERHARD PRANTE has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 55,200 shares for an estimated $155,664.

$CBUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $CBUS stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN DIEGO, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS) (the “Company”), a leading agricultural technology company that develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies, announced today that its most recent trait for its herbicide tolerance trait (HT2) in Canola has been designated as “not regulated” by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS) Biotechnology Regulatory Services (BRS) as Plant Pests or Which There is Reason to Believe Are Plant Pests, as described in 7 CFR part 340.





Dr. Peter Beetham, Co-Founder and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Cibus, stated, “HT2 represents an advanced multi-crop herbicide tolerance trait within Cibus’ pipeline of productivity and agronomic traits aimed at providing growers newer and more advanced tools to improve weed management,” Peter added, “We are encouraged by our pace of development and look forward to working with our partners to deliver our next generation herbicide tolerance traits to the market. The recent regulatory determinations from USDA-APHIS reflects our continued positive momentum, not only in the United States, but in international markets as well.”





Consistent with other Cibus developed and advanced traits developed utilizing Cibus’ Rapid Trait Development System™ (





RTDS









®





), this most recent USDA-APHIS regulatory determination, along with others recently announced, brings Cibus’ total number of traits designated as not regulated to seventeen.





Cibus’ traits benefit agriculture productivity and sustainability by enabling growers to improve their profitability and protect their yield. The HT2 trait in canola aims to offer a better and novel solution to address weeds resistant to widely-used herbicides. Broad acre crops like Canola and Soybean need weed management solutions that are more efficient and control weeds that can have a major effect on yield.







About Cibus







Cibus is a leader in gene edited productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus’ long-term focus is productivity traits for major, large-acreage row crops. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses proprietary high-throughput gene editing technology to develop crop traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding and to license them to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continue,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Cibus' operational performance, Cibus' strategy, future operations, prospects, and plans, including the anticipated receipt of commercial revenues and additional funding.





These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and assumptions of Cibus' management about future events, which are based on currently available information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the control of Cibus. Cibus' actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements could be materially different than those expressed, implied, or anticipated by forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: Cibus' need for additional near-term funding to finance its activities and challenges in obtaining additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; changes in expected or existing competition; challenges to Cibus' intellectual property protection and unexpected costs associated with defending intellectual property rights; increased or unanticipated time and resources required for Cibus' platform or trait product development efforts; Cibus' reliance on third parties in connection with its development activities; challenges associated with Cibus' ability to effectively license its productivity traits and sustainable ingredient products; the risk that farmers do not recognize the value in germplasm containing Cibus' traits or that farmers and processors fail to work effectively with crops containing Cibus' traits; delays or disruptions in the Company's platform or trait product development efforts, particularly with respect to its non-Rice and non-disease projects in light of the Company's realigned strategic priorities; challenges that arise in respect of Cibus' production of high-quality plants and seeds cost effectively on a large scale; Cibus' dependence on distributions from Cibus Global, LLC to pay taxes and cover its corporate and overhead expenses; regulatory developments that disfavor or impose significant burdens on gene-editing processes or products; delays and uncertainties regarding regulatory developments in the European Union; Cibus' ability to achieve commercial success; commodity prices and other market risks facing the agricultural sector; technological developments that could render Cibus' technologies obsolete; changes in macroeconomic and market conditions, including inflation, supply chain constraints, and rising interest rates; dislocations in the capital markets and challenges in accessing liquidity and the impact of such liquidity challenges on Cibus' ability to execute on its business plan; and other important factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Cibus' Annual Report on Form 10-K which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 21, 2024. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.





In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Cibus' views as of the date hereof. Cibus specifically disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements in the future, except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cibus' views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.







CIBUS CONTACTS:









INVESTOR RELATIONS







Karen Troeber





ktroeber@cibus.com





858-450-2636





Jeff Sonnek – ICR





jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com







MEDIA RELATIONS







media@cibus.com





Colin Sanford





colin@bioscribe.com





203-918-4347



