Cibus, Inc. Announces Restructuring to Focus on Rice, Biofragrance Products, and Sustainable Ingredients, Aiming for $30M Annual Cash Usage by 2026

Cibus aims to reduce cash usage to $30M by 2026 while focusing on rice traits and sustainable products.

Cibus, Inc., a leader in agricultural technology, has announced a reduction in force as part of a strategic shift to focus on its commercial opportunities in rice weed management traits, biofragrance products, and sustainable ingredients. This restructuring is expected to lead to one-time charges of approximately $0.5 million in Q3 2025 and aims to lower the company's annual net cash usage to about $30 million by 2026. Cibus plans to leverage its Trait Machine gene-editing technology to advance its productivity traits portfolio, while co-founder and Interim CEO Dr. Peter Beetham expressed confidence in the firm's potential through strategic partnerships, particularly in areas such as disease resistance in various crops. Cibus remains dedicated to developing traits that address productivity and sustainability challenges in farming while operating as a technology firm licensing its innovations to seed companies.

Potential Positives

Reduction in annual net cash usage expected to approximately $30 million by 2026, indicating improved financial efficiency.

Strategic focus on weed management in Rice and sustainable products aligns with growing market demands for sustainable agricultural solutions.

Opportunity for partner funding to support advanced productivity trait portfolio, potentially enhancing future revenue streams.

Implementation of a streamlined business model reflects proactive management in response to market evolution, which could position the company for long-term success.

Potential Negatives

Announced reduction in force (RIF) suggests potential workforce instability and possible negative impact on employee morale.

Implementation of a restructuring plan may indicate the company's previous strategies were ineffective, raising concerns about management decisions.

Projected annual net cash usage of approximately $30 million by 2026 may signal financial strain or challenges in achieving profitability.

FAQ

What is Cibus focusing on in its recent strategy?

Cibus is prioritizing opportunities in rice, biofragrance products, and sustainable ingredients.

How much will Cibus reduce its annual cash usage?

Cibus expects to reduce its annual net cash usage to approximately $30 million by 2026.

What are the expected costs associated with the recent reduction in force?

The reduction in force is expected to result in one-time charges of approximately $0.5 million in Q3 2025.

What traits is Cibus advancing in its agriculture technology?

Cibus is advancing weed management traits in rice, and sustainable ingredients and biofragrance products.

How does Cibus generate revenue from its technologies?

Cibus licenses its gene-editing traits to seed companies for royalties on seed sales.

$CBUS Insider Trading Activity

$CBUS insiders have traded $CBUS stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERHARD PRANTE has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 28,750 shares for an estimated $70,046.

$CBUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $CBUS stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CBUS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CBUS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025

$CBUS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CBUS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CBUS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $17.5 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Amit Dayal from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $25.0 on 03/21/2025

Previously Announced Strategy Focus Prioritizes Opportunities in Rice and Biofragrance Products and Sustainable Ingredients with Initiatives Expected to Reduce Annual Net Cash Usage to Approximately $30M by 2026









Cibus Well Situated to Pursue Partner Funding to Support its Advanced Productivity Trait Portfolio







SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS) (the "Company"), a leading agricultural technology company that develops plant traits to license to seed companies for royalties, announced a reduction in force (“RIF”) as a pivotal step in implementing its previously announced streamlined business focus, prioritizing its nearest-term and currently funded commercial opportunities. The RIF is expected to result in related one-time charges of approximately $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2025.





Cibus expects the RIF, along with other initiatives, to reduce its annual net cash usage to approximately $30 million by 2026. The Company’s streamlined priorities and resulting restructuring initiatives are intended to optimize Cibus’ Trait Machine



TM



gene editing processes with a focus on the commercial advancement of its HT1, HT3 and other trait combinations for weed management traits in Rice, while continuing advancement of its customer-funded and supported crop-based sustainable ingredients programs and bio-based fermentation fragrance products.





Dr. Peter Beetham, Co-Founder and Interim CEO of Cibus stated, “The whole Cibus team has made incredible contributions to advance the burgeoning gene edited trait industry. We are proud of the leadership this team has shown in the development of value-added crop traits. As in many industries, we also see a natural evolution in our markets that drives our commercial focus and development efforts. While we are streamlining to prioritize our efforts on weed management in Rice, sustainable ingredients and biofragrance products, I believe we have significant opportunities to capitalize on our remaining portfolio of developed and advanced traits through industry partnerships in areas such as disease resistance in Canola, WOSR, and Soybean.”







About Cibus







Cibus is a leader in gene edited productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests, which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus’ long-term focus is productivity traits for farmers for the major global row crops. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses proprietary high-throughput gene editing technology to develop traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding and to license them to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, including statements regarding Cibus' revenue opportunities, cost-savings initiatives, anticipated cash burn reductions and the timing thereof and anticipated costs associated with the RIF. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," "scheduled," "could," "would" and "will," or the negative of these and similar expressions.





These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and assumptions of Cibus' management about future events, which are based on currently available information. Cibus' actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements could be materially different than those expressed, implied, or anticipated by forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the control of Cibus. The industry in which Cibus operates is emerging and subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of Cibus' Annual Report on Form 10-K which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 20, 2025 and other subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K as may be filed with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.





In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Cibus' views as of the date hereof. Cibus specifically disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements in the future, except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cibus' views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.







CIBUS CONTACTS:







INVESTOR RELATIONS





Jeff Sonnek





jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com





MEDIA RELATIONS





media@cibus.com





Colin Sanford





colin@bioscribe.com





203-918-4347



