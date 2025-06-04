Cibus, Inc. Announces Intent to Offer Class A Common Stock in Public Offering

Cibus, Inc. plans to publicly offer Class A common stock to fund plant trait development and general corporate purposes.

Quiver AI Summary

Cibus, Inc. announced its intention to offer shares of its Class A common stock in a public offering, with all the securities being offered by the company. The Chairman, Rory Riggs, has expressed interest in purchasing up to $10 million worth of shares, though this is not a binding commitment. The offering is contingent on market conditions, and details regarding its completion remain uncertain. Cibus plans to use the proceeds to fund the development of weed management traits in rice and for general corporate purposes. The offering will be conducted under an effective shelf registration statement with the SEC. Cibus specializes in gene editing technologies for agricultural productivity and sustainability, focusing on licensing traits to seed companies.

Potential Positives

Cibus is conducting a public offering of its Class A common stock, which could provide additional capital to support its growth and development initiatives.



The Chairman, Mr. Rory Riggs, has expressed interest in purchasing up to $10 million worth of shares, indicating confidence in the company’s potential and financial health.



The proceeds from the offering are intended to fund further development of the Company's weed management productivity traits, which aligns with its focus on addressing critical agricultural productivity and sustainability challenges.



Cibus is leveraging its proprietary gene editing technology, which positions the company as a leader in developing innovative crop traits efficiently, enhancing its market competitiveness.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a public offering may indicate the company is in need of additional capital, which could raise concerns among investors about its financial stability.

The non-binding interest expressed by the Chairman for purchasing shares may be perceived as uncertain, potentially leading to skepticism about the offering's viability.

The offering is subject to market conditions, introducing a level of unpredictability that could negatively affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Cibus' public offering?

Cibus intends to use the net proceeds for plant trait development, working capital, and corporate purposes.

Who is leading the public offering for Cibus?

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is the sole placement agent for the public offering.

What is the indication of interest from Cibus' Chairman?

Chairman Rory Riggs expressed interest in purchasing up to $10 million in Class A common stock.

Where can I find the preliminary prospectus for this offering?

The preliminary prospectus will be available on the SEC’s website and through A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners.

Is the public offering guaranteed to proceed?

No, the offering is subject to market conditions and other factors, and there are no guarantees.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CBUS Insider Trading Activity

$CBUS insiders have traded $CBUS stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERHARD PRANTE has made 0 purchases and 50 sales selling 57,500 shares for an estimated $165,312.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CBUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $CBUS stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS) (the “Company” or “Cibus”), a leading agricultural biotechnology company that uses proprietary gene editing technologies to develop plant traits (or specific genetic characteristics) in seeds, today announced that it intends to offer shares of its Class A common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) in a public offering. All of the securities to be sold in the offering are to be offered by Cibus. The Chairman of Cibus’ board of directors, Mr. Rory Riggs, has indicated an interest in purchasing up to $10.0 million of shares of Class A common stock and/or common stock equivalents in this offering. Because such an indication of interest is not a binding agreement or commitment to purchase, Mr. Riggs may elect not to purchase any shares in this offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.





A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.





The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund further development of the Company’s weed management productivity traits in Rice and for working capital and general corporate purposes, as it pursues longer-term financing.





The securities will be offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-273062), including a base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 30, 2023, and declared effective by the SEC on October 27, 2023. A preliminary prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus, when available, may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at



prospectus@allianceg.com



.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities being offered, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Cibus







Cibus is a leader in gene edited productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus’ long-term focus is productivity traits for major, large-acreage row crops. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses proprietary high-throughput gene editing technology to develop crop traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding and to license them to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," or the negative of these terms and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated offering and the expected use of the proceeds from the offering. Completion of the offering is subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond Cibus’ control, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure to satisfy customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus included in the registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference therein. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on currently available information, and speak only as of the date, such statement is made. Cibus does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law.







CIBUS CONTACTS:









INVESTOR RELATIONS







Karen Troeber





ktroeber@cibus.com





858-450-2636





Jeff Sonnek – ICR





jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com







MEDIA RELATIONS







Colin Sanford





colin@bioscribe.com





203-918-4347



