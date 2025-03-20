CIBUS Earnings Results: $CBUS Reports Quarterly Earnings

CIBUS ($CBUS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.87 per share, missing estimates of -$0.77 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $1,210,000, beating estimates of $1,152,600 by $57,400.

CIBUS Insider Trading Activity

CIBUS insiders have traded $CBUS stock on the open market 61 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 61 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERHARD PRANTE has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 70,150 shares for an estimated $220,708 .

. CARLO BROOS (Interim CFO) sold 4,647 shares for an estimated $24,629

CIBUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of CIBUS stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CIBUS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CBUS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

National Alliance Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 09/24/2024

