Cibus, Biographica enter collaboration using AI to advance canola, oilseed rape

Cibus (CBUS) and Biographica are pleased to announce a collaborative pilot project focused on advancing disease resistance in oilseed rape and Canola. This partnership leverages Biographica’s proprietary platform to identify and prioritize targets for gene editing, aiming to develop resistance against critical diseases impacting crop health, yield and quality. Under this agreement, Biographica will utilize its cutting-edge AI and machine learning technology to analyze gene targets associated with disease resistance in oilseed rape and Canola and set the stage for future crop improvement strategies.

