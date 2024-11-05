Cibus announces next generation edits for HT2 in Canola show tolerance

Cibus (CBUS) announced that its next generation edits for herbicide tolerance, HT2, in Canola have shown increased tolerance to the herbicide in greenhouse testing. With the achievement of this milestone, seed from these edited plants will be utilized to initiate larger scale field testing in the 2025 season. Reaching this critical milestone is another demonstration of complex editing in Canola by Cibus leading to improved trait performance.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CBUS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.