CIBRA Capital Makes a Big Merger Arbitrage Bet On Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

Key Points

Increased Amicus Therapeutics stake by 1,476,861 shares; estimated trade size $21.17 million (based on average price from January to March 2026)

Quarter-end value of the position rose by $21.40 million, a figure reflecting both trading activity and share price movement

Transaction equated to a 10.2% change in reportable assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade, CIBRA Capital holds 1,687,661 shares valued at $24.40 million

The position now represents 11.78% of the fund’s AUM, which makes it the top holding

10 stocks we like better than Amicus Therapeutics ›

CIBRA Capital Ltd disclosed a buy of 1,476,861 shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in its April 24, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $21.17 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

Increased Amicus Therapeutics stake by 1,476,861 shares; estimated trade size $21.17 million (based on average price from January to March 2026)

Quarter-end value of the position rose by $21.40 million, a figure reflecting both trading activity and share price movement

Transaction equated to a 10.2% change in reportable assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade, CIBRA Capital holds 1,687,661 shares valued at $24.40 million

The position now represents 11.78% of the fund’s AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated April 24, 2026, CIBRA Capital Ltd increased its holding in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,476,861 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $21.17 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The value of the position at quarter-end rose by $21.40 million, which reflects both the new shares acquired and the underlying share price appreciation.

What else to know

This was a buy; the Amicus Therapeutics position now accounts for 11.78% of CIBRA Capital’s 13F reportable AUM

Top five holdings post-filing: NASDAQ: FOLD: $24.40 million (11.78% of AUM) NYSE:SEE: $21.64 million (10.4% of AUM) NYSE:TXNM: $16.57 million (8.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:MASI: $16.08 million (7.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:HOLX: $15.80 million (7.6% of AUM)

As of April 23, 2026, Amicus Therapeutics shares were priced at $14.46

The stock posted a 103.7% one-year total return, outperforming the S&P 500 by 71.43 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-04-23) $14.46 Market Capitalization $4.54 billion Revenue (TTM) $634.21 million Net Income (TTM) ($27.11 million)

Company Snapshot

Key products include Galafold for Fabry disease and AT-GAA for Pompe disease, alongside pipeline candidates targeting rare genetic disorders.

Revenue is primarily generated through the commercialization of proprietary therapies for rare diseases, leveraging internal R&D and strategic partnerships.

The company targets adult patients with rare metabolic and genetic conditions, focusing on underserved populations with limited treatment options.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. With a focus on precision medicines and a robust pipeline, the company leverages scientific expertise and strategic collaborations to address unmet medical needs. Its established commercial presence and targeted approach provide a competitive edge in the rare disease therapeutics market.

What this transaction means for investors

Last December, BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) offered to acquire Amicus Therapeutics for $14.50 per share in cash. We don’t know exactly when CIBRA Capital bought heaps of Amicus shares during the first quarter. At the beginning of January, the stock was trading for around $14.30 per share. If CIBRA bought around that time, it stands to earn $0.20 per share if the transaction completes as anticipated.

Buying a stock priced slightly below its anticipated acquisition price is called merger arbitrage. This biotech deal is about as certain to complete as intended as deals get. Last December, the Boards of Directors of both companies unanimously recommended Amicus’ shareholders vote to adopt the agreement. Federal regulators rarely stick their noses into M&A deals for companies such as Amicus, which currently markets recently launched rare disease drugs.

While merger arbitrage is not an unusual practice for large firms, making Amicus CIBRA’s largest position was a bold move. If the deal doesn’t complete as expected, Amicus’ stock price could fall hard.

Should you buy stock in Amicus Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Amicus Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amicus Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $498,522!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,276,807!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 25, 2026.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Masimo and TXNM Energy, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends BioMarin Pharmaceutical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.