CIBRA Capital Buys Stake in Allied Gold Stock

Key Points

CIBRA Capital Ltd acquired 423,652 shares of Allied Gold Corporation.

The quarter-end position value increased by $13.1 million, reflecting both the new stake and stock price movement.

This transaction represents a roughly 6% change in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

The new position accounts for 6.3% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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Amid the raging gold bull market, CIBRA Capital disclosed a new position in Allied Gold Corporation (NYSE:AAUC)on April 24, 2026. However, this may not have been a vote of confidence in Allied’s future growth, but a short-term arbitrage bet following an acquisition offer.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated April 24, 2026, CIBRA Capital Ltd established a new position in Allied Gold Corporation by purchasing 423,652 shares. The estimated transaction value, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the first quarter, was $12.8 million. The market value of the stake was $13.1 million at the end of the quarter.

What else to know

This is a new position for the fund and now represents 6.3% of CIBRA Capital Ltd’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: FOLD: $24.4 million (11.8% of AUM) NYSE: SEE: $21.6 million (10.4% of AUM) NYSE: TXNM: $16.6 million (8.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: MASI: $16.1 million (7.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: HOLX: $15.8 million (7.6% of AUM)

As of April 23, 2026, shares were trading at $31.81, up 174.7% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 142.5 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $4.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.33 billion Net income (TTM) $3.3 million Price (as of market close April 23, 2026) $31.81

Company snapshot

Produces and sells gold and silver, with principal revenue derived from mining operations in Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, and Ethiopia.

Operates an integrated mining business model, generating income through exploration, extraction, and the sale of precious metals.

Serves a global customer base of commodity buyers and refiners seeking gold and silver supply.

The company is a Canadian-based gold producer with a diversified portfolio of mining assets across Africa, focusing on established and emerging gold regions to support growth and resilience in fluctuating commodity cycles.

What this transaction means for investors

CIBRA Capital’s new purchase of Allied Gold shares appears to be a classic arbitrage trade. On Jan. 26, 2026, Allied Gold announced it had reached an agreement to be acquired by Zijin Gold International. This was an all-cash offer representing about 27% premium to Allied Gold’s 30-day volume-weighted average price.

The stock continued to trade at a discount to the offer after the announcement. CIBRA clearly saw an opportunity to buy a position and realize a profit once the deal closed and Allied shareholders were issued in cash the full value of the offer. Allied Gold shareholders approved Zijin’s offer on March 31, with completion expected by the end of April.

Gold stocks have had a great run the past few years. But overall, this appears to be a pure arbitrage trade to capture the difference between the share price and Zijin’s offer, rather than a long-term investment betting on further upside in Allied Gold stock.

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John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Masimo and TXNM Energy, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.