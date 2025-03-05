CIBC Upgrades Republic Services (LSE:0KW1)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2025, CIBC upgraded their outlook for Republic Services (LSE:0KW1) from Neutral to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.04% Upside

As of March 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Republic Services is 246.62 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 208.59 GBX to a high of 275.76 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 4.04% from its latest reported closing price of 237.04 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Republic Services is 16,644MM, an increase of 3.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,032 funds or institutions reporting positions in Republic Services. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KW1 is 0.32%, an increase of 2.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 212,552K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 7,860K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,857K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KW1 by 1.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,364K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,459K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KW1 by 2.75% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 6,262K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,044K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KW1 by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,897K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,004K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KW1 by 85.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,510K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,347K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KW1 by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.