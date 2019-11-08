US Markets

CIBC to sell portion of its stake in CIBC FirstCaribbean for $797 mln

Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) said on Friday it had agreed to sell a significant portion of its majority stake in CIBC FirstCaribbean to GNB Financial Group for $797 million.

Following the deal, CIBC will have a 24.9% stake in FirstCaribbean, the company said in a statement. (https://reut.rs/2PYsYC0)

