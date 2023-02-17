CIBC to pay $770 mln to Cerberus to end lawsuit tied to financial crisis

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO said on Friday it will pay $770 million to a vehicle controlled by private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management to resolve a lawsuit tied to the 2008 global financial crisis.

The Toronto-based bank announced the settlement after a New York state judge on Jan. 4 awarded Cerberus $848 million in damages and interest in the contract dispute.

CIBC said it has recorded a C$1.17 billion pretax charge in its forthcoming fiscal first-quarter results, representing damages and interest of $855 million through Jan. 31. It said the $85 million difference between that amount and the settlement amount will be reflected in second-quarter results.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Diane Craft)

