CIBC Says Will Not Proceed Proposed Sale Of Majority Stake In FirstCaribbean International Bank

(RTTNews) - CIBC (CM, CM.TO) said that a proposed sale of a significant portion of its majority stake in CIBC FirstCaribbean to GNB Financial Group Limited did not receive approval from FirstCaribbean's regulators. Therefore, CIBC will not proceed the proposed sale.

"While this transaction would have supported FirstCaribbean's long-term growth prospects, it is only one way of creating value for stakeholders," said Harry Culham, Group Head, Capital Markets, who also oversees FirstCaribbean.

