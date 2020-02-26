CIBC reports rise in quarterly profit
Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO on Wednesday reported a 2.5% rise in quarterly profit, boosted by gains in its capital markets unit.
Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to C$1.21 billion ($910.73 million), or C$2.63 per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from C$1.18 billion, or C$2.60 per share a year ago, said Canada's fifth biggest lender.
($1 = 1.3286 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 9246;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown
- Shipping Group Maersk to Buy U.S. Warehousing and Distribution Firm
- Dashboard of a Downturn: Coronavirus Starts To Set Off Some Recession Alarm Bells
- EU adds Seychelles, Cayman Islands, Panama to tax haven blacklist, spares Turkey