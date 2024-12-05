CIBC reports Q4 adjusted EPS C$1.91 vs. C$1.93 last year

Reports Q4 revenue C$6.62B vs. C$6.6B last year. “Our bank delivered record financial performance in 2024 through the consistent execution of our client-focused strategy across business lines and across borders, driving growth for our bank through client relationships and delivering value for all of our stakeholders,” said Victor Dodig, CIBC (CM) President and Chief Executive Officer. “Thanks to our CIBC team, in 2024 we continued our robust net client growth, improved our strong client experience scores, and continued to build a connected culture across our bank to serve our clients. These efforts delivered positive operating leverage, a robust capital position, and strong credit quality as we carry our momentum into fiscal 2025. We enter the new fiscal year focused on our strategic priorities of driving growth in the mass affluent and high-net-worth client segments, building on our strength in digital to serve consumers, leveraging our connected platform to grow our wealth management, commercial banking and capital markets businesses, and enabling, simplifying and protecting our bank. Our CIBC team remains committed to our purpose, helping make ambitions real as we serve our clients and build equitable, inclusive and sustainable communities.”

