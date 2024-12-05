CIBC raises quarterly dividend to C$0.97 from C$0.90

CIBC (CM) announced that its board of directors declared a dividend of C$0.97 per share on common shares for the quarter ending January 31, 2025 an increase of C$0.07 per share from the previous quarter. This dividend is payable on January 28, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 27, 2024.
