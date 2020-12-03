US Markets
CIBC quarterly profit slumps on U.S. commercial banking weakness

Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported a 14.3% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, as weakness at its U.S. commercial banking and wealth management businesses offset gains in capital markets unit.

Net income attributable to equity shareholders fell to C$1.02 billion ($788.80 million), or C$2.21 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from C$1.19 billion, or C$2.59 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2931 Canadian dollars)

