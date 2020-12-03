CIBC quarterly profit slumps on U.S. commercial banking weakness

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO reported a 14.3% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, as weakness at its U.S. commercial banking and wealth management businesses offset gains in capital markets unit.

Net income attributable to equity shareholders fell to C$1.02 billion ($788.80 million), or C$2.21 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from C$1.19 billion, or C$2.59 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2931 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

