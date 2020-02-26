CIBC quarterly profit beats on capital markets boost, lower bad loan provisions

Adds analysts' estimates, details on the results

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by gains in its capital markets business and as it set aside lesser money to cover bad loans.

Net income at the capital markets unit surged 63%, driven by higher revenue and lower provision for credit losses.

Strength in that segment also drove quarterly profit beats for the other big Canadian lenders Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO, Bank of Montreal BMO.TO and Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO.

Canada's fifth largest lender recorded an employee severance charge of C$339 million ($255.16 million).

This comes after chief executive officer Victor Dodig flagged layoffs late last month and told staff that CIBC needs to challenge itself to be "a more efficient bank by focusing on continuous improvement and keeping a careful eye on costs."

Total provisions for loan losses, or the money a bank sets aside to cover unpaid loans, fell nearly 23%.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose 2.5% to C$1.21 billion ($910.73 million), or C$2.63 per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31.

Excluding items, the bank earned C$3.24 per share. Analysts on average had expected C$3.00 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The bank also announced a raft of senior executive changes, including a new head of personal and business banking and a new chief risk officer.

($1 = 1.3286 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 9246;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.