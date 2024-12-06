CIBC price target raised to C$97 from C$74 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Darko Mihelic raised the firm’s price target on CIBC (CM) to C$97 from C$74 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
- CIBC price target raised to C$99 from C$92 at Canaccord
- CIBC price target raised to C$114 from C$108 at Scotiabank
- CIBC Reports Record Financial Performance for 2024
- CIBC reports Q4 adjusted EPS C$1.91 vs. C$1.93 last year
- CIBC raises quarterly dividend to C$0.97 from C$0.90
