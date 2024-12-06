CIBC price target raised to C$114 from C$108 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on CIBC (CM) to C$114 from C$108 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the Q4 beat. The firm says 2024 “has proven to be a year of redemption for CIBC” via a combination of earnings consistency and good credit management.

