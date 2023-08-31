CIBC posts lower third-quarter profit as bad loan provisions rise

Adds context throughout

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO reported a decline in third-quarter profit on Thursday as the bank set aside more funds for bad loans to cover for borrowers struggling to repay their debts in a high-interest rate environment.

In the latest set of earnings results, several lenders have increased their provisions for loan defaults as borrowings becoming pricier in a slowing economy has elevated the risk of clients falling behind on their mortgage and credit card repayments.

CIBC, Canada's fifth largest bank by market capitalization, reported C$736 million in provisions for credit losses at the end of the third quarter, compared with C$243 million in the year-ago quarter.

Peers, Bank of Montreal BMO.TO and Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TOmissed quarterly profit estimates earlier in the week, weighed down by higher provisions.

CIBC reported adjusted net income of C$1.47 billion, or C$1.52 per share, in the three months ended July 31, compared with C$1.72 billion, or C$1.85 apiece, a year earlier.

