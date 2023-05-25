News & Insights

US Markets
CM

CIBC posts decline in second-quarter profit on loan loss provisions

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

May 25, 2023 — 05:38 am EDT

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

May 25 (Reuters) - CIBC CM.TO reported a decline in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the Canadian lender set aside higher provisions to prepare for soured loans due to a challenging economy.

Net income, excluding one-off items, came in at C$1.63 billion ($1.20 billion) or C$1.70 a share for the three months ended April 30, compared with C$1.65 billion or $1.77 a share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.