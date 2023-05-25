CIBC posts decline in second-quarter profit on loan loss provisions

May 25 (Reuters) - CIBC CM.TO reported a decline in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the Canadian lender set aside higher provisions to prepare for soured loans due to a challenging economy.

Net income, excluding one-off items, came in at C$1.63 billion ($1.20 billion) or C$1.70 a share for the three months ended April 30, compared with C$1.65 billion or $1.77 a share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.