CIBC planning layoffs to cut costs

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will lay off employees in the months ahead to cut costs, a memo obtained by Reuters showed. Chief executive Victor Dodig of Canada's fifth-largest bank told staff on Thursday that CIBC needs to continue to be "a more efficient bank by focusing on continuous improvement and keeping a careful eye on costs." "As a result, some team members will be leaving our bank in the coming months." The move is expected to lower the bank's non-interest expense ratio, which measures such expenses as a percentage of revenue. Other Canadian lenders have also been taking on restructuring charges as they turn to controlling costs to drive earnings growth in what is expected to be a tough year. [nL4N29C3ED] During their fourth quarter results, Canada's fourth-largest lender, Bank of Montreal, took a restructuring charge of C$357 million ($268.40 million), which also included some real-estate costs. The bank cut about 810 jobs, and is targeting a total reduction of 5%, or about 2,300 employees. [nL4N28D2HD] (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;)) Keywords: CIBC LAYOFFS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.