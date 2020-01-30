US Markets

CIBC planning layoffs to cut costs

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will lay off employees in the months ahead to cut costs, a memo obtained by Reuters showed. The move is expected to lower the bank's non-interest expense ratio, which measures such expenses as a percentage of revenue.

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will lay off employees in the months ahead to cut costs, a memo obtained by Reuters showed. Chief executive Victor Dodig of Canada's fifth-largest bank told staff on Thursday that CIBC needs to continue to be "a more efficient bank by focusing on continuous improvement and keeping a careful eye on costs." "As a result, some team members will be leaving our bank in the coming months." The move is expected to lower the bank's non-interest expense ratio, which measures such expenses as a percentage of revenue. Other Canadian lenders have also been taking on restructuring charges as they turn to controlling costs to drive earnings growth in what is expected to be a tough year. [nL4N29C3ED] During their fourth quarter results, Canada's fourth-largest lender, Bank of Montreal, took a restructuring charge of C$357 million ($268.40 million), which also included some real-estate costs. The bank cut about 810 jobs, and is targeting a total reduction of 5%, or about 2,300 employees. [nL4N28D2HD] (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;)) Keywords: CIBC LAYOFFS/

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

