CIBC Maintains Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Outperformer Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, CIBC maintained coverage of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) with a Outperformer recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.64% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wheaton Precious Metals is $118.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $92.74 to a high of $156.30. The average price target represents an increase of 12.64% from its latest reported closing price of $105.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wheaton Precious Metals is 1,303MM, a decrease of 21.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,039 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wheaton Precious Metals. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPM is 0.55%, an increase of 4.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.63% to 383,215K shares. The put/call ratio of WPM is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 38,794K shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,404K shares , representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 0.35% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 18,096K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,581K shares , representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 3.49% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 17,593K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,241K shares , representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 2.30% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 14,733K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 13,845K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,370K shares , representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 6.69% over the last quarter.

