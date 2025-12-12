CIBC Maintains Weyerhaeuser (WY) Outperformer Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, CIBC maintained coverage of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) with a Outperformer recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.70% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Weyerhaeuser is $31.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 34.70% from its latest reported closing price of $23.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Weyerhaeuser is 8,605MM, an increase of 21.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weyerhaeuser. This is an decrease of 97 owner(s) or 6.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WY is 0.23%, an increase of 1.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.16% to 736,304K shares. The put/call ratio of WY is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 39,647K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,303K shares , representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY by 86.00% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 34,097K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,901K shares , representing a decrease of 25.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY by 24.55% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,980K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,254K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 24,755K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,009K shares , representing a decrease of 25.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY by 27.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,369K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,898K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY by 20.11% over the last quarter.

