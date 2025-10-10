CIBC Maintains Eldorado Gold (EGO) Outperformer Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, CIBC maintained coverage of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) with a Outperformer recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.40% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eldorado Gold is $26.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.77 to a high of $36.19. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.40% from its latest reported closing price of $27.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eldorado Gold is 1,169MM, a decrease of 25.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eldorado Gold. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGO is 0.39%, an increase of 14.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.36% to 163,391K shares. The put/call ratio of EGO is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 12,326K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,210K shares , representing a decrease of 15.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 8.14% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 10,481K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,493K shares , representing a decrease of 19.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 7,990K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,246K shares , representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 12.76% over the last quarter.

L1 Capital Pty holds 7,494K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,774K shares , representing a decrease of 17.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 32.98% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 6,265K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,358K shares , representing a decrease of 17.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 1.43% over the last quarter.

