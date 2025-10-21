CIBC Maintains Colliers International Group (CIGI) Outperformer Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, CIBC maintained coverage of Colliers International Group (NasdaqGS:CIGI) with a Outperformer recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.01% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Colliers International Group is $130.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $119.98 to a high of $141.84. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.01% from its latest reported closing price of $159.02 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Colliers International Group is 5,039MM, a decrease of 2.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colliers International Group. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIGI is 0.39%, an increase of 9.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.55% to 41,397K shares. The put/call ratio of CIGI is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 4,070K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,815K shares , representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 86.86% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 3,626K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,973K shares , representing an increase of 18.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 11.22% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 2,533K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,003K shares , representing an increase of 20.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 24.43% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 1,863K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 8.95% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,497K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436K shares , representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 43.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.