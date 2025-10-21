CIBC Maintains Clearway Energy (CWEN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, CIBC maintained coverage of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.26% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Clearway Energy is $39.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.12 to a high of $47.37. The average price target represents an increase of 30.26% from its latest reported closing price of $30.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clearway Energy is 1,538MM, an increase of 7.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 731 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearway Energy. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWEN is 0.21%, an increase of 4.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 96,207K shares. The put/call ratio of CWEN is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,959K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,119K shares , representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWEN by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,650K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,102K shares , representing a decrease of 12.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWEN by 13.57% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 2,850K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,777K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWEN by 35.39% over the last quarter.

Rare Infrastructure holds 2,500K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,421K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,378K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWEN by 4.00% over the last quarter.

